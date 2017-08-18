On this day in Alabama history: Bandleader, comedian Hank Penny was born

August 18, 1918

Western swing bandleader and comedian Hank Penny was born in Birmingham. Penny formed several popular swing bands, including the Painted Post Rangers, who released three Billboard top-10 country singles. Penny also starred as a comedian on Spade Cooley’s popular Hoffman Hayride in Los Angeles, where he played a backwoods character named “That Plain Ol’ Country Boy.” In 1954, Penny moved to Las Vegas and headlined a show at the Golden Nugget Casino for seven years with a big band that included guitarist Roy Clark. Penny later auditioned to host the CBS country variety show Hee Haw, but lost out on the role to former bandmember Clark.

Publicity photograph of Hank Penny. (Dytopos, Bhamwiki) Hank Penny, 1944. (Advertisement from the 1944 Billboard Music Yearbook, Wikipedia)

