James Spann: Alabama stays mostly dry through Monday

HEAT LEVELS CREEPING UP: Drier air continues to filter into the northern half of Alabama this afternoon. Nothing is showing up on radar at midafternoon with temperatures close to 90 degrees.

The weekend looks hot and mostly dry; we are forecasting a good supply of sunshine tomorrow and Sunday with highs up in the low to mid 90s. The chance of an afternoon shower is not zero, but it is so small that we won’t mention it in the forecast. Showers should be confined to far south Alabama, and even there they will be widely spaced.

NEXT WEEK: The air stays pretty dry on Monday, meaning excellent solar eclipse viewing weather. Just a few scattered cumulus clouds and only a small risk of shower from noon until 3 p.m. The eclipse will peak around 1:30.

Scattered showers and storms will return Tuesday and Wednesday, but another dry air mass is expected to arrive Thursday and Friday with lower humidity and cooler nights. It seems like some of the cooler spots could see upper 50s across north Alabama early Friday morning of next week.

TROPICS: Harvey is expected to remain below hurricane strength as it moves across the Caribbean in coming days. It is expected to move into Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula by the middle of next week. It remains to be seen whether it can survive and emerge into the far southwest Gulf of Mexico.

Two waves across the Atlantic have some potential for slow development in coming days, but overall conditions are not ideal for a tropical system. Invest 92L, northeast of the Leeward Islands, is expected to be near the Bahamas in four to five days; if by chance anything develops, it will most likely begin to turn northward at that point before reaching the Florida Atlantic coast.

