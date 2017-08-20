On this day in Alabama history: Civil rights activist was murdered in Hayneville

August 20, 1965
Civil rights activist Jonathan Daniels was murdered by Tom Coleman, an unpaid special deputy, in Hayneville. A white Episcopal seminarian, Daniels took the full impact of a shotgun blast to the chest after pushing 17-year-old African-American Ruby Sales out of the way, saving her life. The activists were stranded in Hayneville without transportation after their release from jail for picketing whites-only stores in Fort Deposit a week earlier. Originally from New Hampshire, Daniels came to Alabama to participate in the Selma to Montgomery March. The Episcopal Church of the United States designated Daniels a martyr in 1991 and honors him annually on Aug. 14, the day of his arrest.
