Birmingham takes notice of rare total solar eclipse

The sun wasn’t blacked out and downtown Birmingham wasn’t plunged into complete darkness, but the 2017 solar eclipse has left a lasting impression on many in the Magic City.

There were institutions such as Southern Research, UAB and McWane Science Center that had an interest in the technical attributes of the rare phenomenon.

A time-lapse look at downtown Birmingham during the solar eclipse from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

In fact, Southern Research had a direct involvement in developing and operating special airborne telescopes mounted on WB-57 planes for NASA to study the eclipse, the sun’s outer atmosphere and temperature shifts on the surface of Mercury.

Southern Research hosts eclipse party on Birmingham campus from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“We’re holding this party, one, because it’s a cool science event, but, two, we have a major role in the eclipse,” said Michael Johns, vice president of engineering at Southern Research. “We actually built the two sensors that are flying on the NASA planes right now about 50,000 feet above Missouri and Tennessee and Kentucky getting high-resolution imagery of the eclipse in totality.”

Hundreds gathered at Vulcan Park to view the solar eclipse. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) UAB optometrists and staff helped patients and others view the solar eclipse safely. (Allison Westlake / Alabama NewsCenter) Parker, Emma, and Cecilia Misso of Trussville watch the eclipse at McWane Science Center. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Research hosted an eclipse watch party at its Southside campus and Quinlan Castle. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter) The eclipse was a major media event in Birmingham and other parts of the state and nation. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Research hosted an eclipse watch party at its Southside campus and Quinlan Castle. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter) Even dogs got in on the eclipse watching. (contributed) UAB optometrists and staff helped patients and others view the solar eclipse safely. (Allison Westlake / Alabama NewsCenter) The eclipse was a major media event in Birmingham and other parts of the state and nation. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Research hosted an eclipse watch party at its Southside campus and Quinlan Castle. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter) Crystal and Zoey Jordan of Alabaster watch the solar eclipse at McWane Science Center. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Colander lensing by Wayne Rogers at McWane Science Center. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Research hosted an eclipse watch party at its Southside campus and Quinlan Castle. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter) UAB optometrists and staff helped patients and others view the solar eclipse safely. (Allison Westlake / Alabama NewsCenter) Hundreds gathered at Vulcan Park to view the solar eclipse. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Zoey Jordan watches the solar eclipse at McWane Science Center. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Leaves lense the eclipse on to the sidewalk in downtown Birmingham. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Hundreds gathered at Vulcan Park to view the solar eclipse. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Young and old gathered at the parking deck of McWane Science Center for the solar eclipse. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Research hosted an eclipse watch party at its Southside campus and Quinlan Castle. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter) Fairfield High School students Shaniah Nunn, Cumesha Stoves, Alexis William, Janyah Farahkhan, Aaliyah Gradson, Glory Brown, Nylah Campbell, Jerkhya Thomas, Kevin Guans, Kanyce Patterson, Jayvcon Fleming, Tobias Cathey, Karim Beonbery and Andre Jones watch the solar eclipse at McWane Science Center. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Hundreds gathered at Vulcan Park to view the solar eclipse. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Research hosted an eclipse watch party at its Southside campus and Quinlan Castle. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter) Young and old gathered at the parking deck of McWane Science Center for the solar eclipse. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Colander lensing by Wayne Rogers at McWane Science Center. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Volunteer, former college professor Bruce Bizzoco watches the solar eclipse at McWane Science Center. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Young and old gathered at the parking deck of McWane Science Center for the solar eclipse. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Hundreds gathered at Vulcan Park to view the solar eclipse. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Colander lensing by Wayne Rogers at McWane Science Center. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) UAB optometrists and staff helped patients and others view the solar eclipse safely. (Allison Westlake / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Research hosted an eclipse watch party at its Southside campus and Quinlan Castle. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter) Volunteer Hugh Sager, teacher of 20 years to gifted kids in Jefferson County, projects the solar eclipse from a telescope at McWane Science Center. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)

At UAB, optometrists took patients out to view the eclipse safely.

Meanwhile at McWane, a special presentation on eclipses and Earth and space science took place inside the center followed by an eclipse viewing event atop the parking deck.

But most people who ventured outside from their workplaces and classrooms across north central Alabama (not counting the rare marriage proposal) did so out of a curiosity brought on by weeks of build-up and anticipation for the first total solar eclipse in almost a century to cross the continental United States.

It was also the first total solar eclipse of the social media era, and while it came and went it will not soon be forgotten.

2017 Eclipse time lapse from Birmingham’s Vulcan Park from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.