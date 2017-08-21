On this day in Alabama history: Justices voted to remove Ten Commandments monument

August 21, 2003
Eight Alabama Supreme Court justices voted to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of the Alabama Judicial Building. Chief Justice Roy Moore installed the 5,280-pound granite monument at the beginning of his term, sparking a national controversy over the presence of religious symbols on government property. After Moore refused to obey a federal court order to remove the monument, the Alabama Court of the Judiciary removed him from office. In 2012, Moore was re-elected as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court and, in 2016, was suspended from his position for disregarding a federal order overturning the ban on same-sex marriages. He is now seeking election to the U.S. Senate.
