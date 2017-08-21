On this day in Alabama history: Justices voted to remove Ten Commandments monument

August 21, 2003

Eight Alabama Supreme Court justices voted to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of the Alabama Judicial Building. Chief Justice Roy Moore installed the 5,280-pound granite monument at the beginning of his term, sparking a national controversy over the presence of religious symbols on government property. After Moore refused to obey a federal court order to remove the monument, the Alabama Court of the Judiciary removed him from office. In 2012, Moore was re-elected as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court and, in 2016, was suspended from his position for disregarding a federal order overturning the ban on same-sex marriages. He is now seeking election to the U.S. Senate.

The Heflin-Torbert Judicial Building in Montgomery, 2012. (Chris Pruitt, Wikipedia) The monument at the center of the Alabama church-state controversy of the early 2000s included a carving of the Ten Commandments on two tablets, as well as other religious language, in violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News)

