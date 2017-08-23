James Spann: Drier air poised to move into Alabama

James Spann: Alabama gets a nice surge of dry air from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ON THE MAPS: A surface front is near the Alabama/Tennessee border early this morning, and will push southward today. Showers and storms will likely form on the front this afternoon, mostly south of I-20; otherwise today will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 80s for most communities. The northern third of the state will most likely be dry.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: These two days will feature a good supply of sunshine, lower humidity and cooler nights. Cooler pockets will drop down toward 60 degrees; most places will see a low in the mid 60s. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moist air will return northward, and we will need to mention some risk of showers and storms on both days — not a “washout”, but be ready for an occasional passing shower or thunderstorm. The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and highs will be in the 81- to 85-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern looks wet at least for the first half of the week, but the amount of rain we get all depends on a developing tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico. This system doesn’t have a low-level center just yet, so it is simply too early to know the exact impact on our state. But, clearly, we will be on the “wet side” of the circulation.

HARVEY MAKES A COMEBACK: After degenerating in the Caribbean five days ago, Harvey is expected to develop into a tropical storm again over the next 24 hours in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall on the Texas coast Friday as either a strong tropical storm or a category one hurricane. The main impact, one way or another, will be heavy rain and flooding.

Rain amounts of 15 to 25 inches are likely across parts of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana from Friday through Sunday, setting up a dangerous flooding threat. Deeper moisture from Harvey will slide eastward and bring a fairly wet setup to states like Mississippi and Alabama next week.

INVEST 92L: A disturbance over the southern tip of Florida will hang around that region through tomorrow, with only a low chance of organization. There’s some chance it could become better organized in five to seven days as it moves northeast back into the Atlantic; one way or another, this one shouldn’t have any direct impact on Alabama.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

