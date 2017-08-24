On this day in Alabama history: Angler Aaron Martens was born in Leeds

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: Angler Aaron Martens was born in Leeds
Aaron Martens at the 2015 Bassmaster Elite Series. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Flickr)

August 24, 1972

Angler Aaron Martens was born in Leeds. A fan favorite known for his friendly personality and environmental consciousness, Martens competes in both the Bassmaster Elite Series and the Fishing League Worldwide Tour. He is perennially ranked among the top 10 anglers in the country and was named the Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year three times – in 2003, 2013 and 2015. Martens has caught over 8,000 pounds of bass and earned more than $3 million in winnings. He is widely regarded as one of the best natural drop-shot anglers in the United States.

Read more at Bassmaster.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

