Experts weigh in on what’s next for downtown Birmingham

Those who have been at the forefront of downtown Birmingham’s modern renaissance spoke this morning about what’s next for the heart of the Magic City.

The inaugural BHM BIZ magazine’s B School Breakfast Series took place at the Birmingham School of Law. Birmingham Mayor William Bell provided remarks prior to the extensive panel weighing in with their thoughts on the city’s urban core.

Related: A Zyp bike tour of downtown Birmingham Part 1 and Part 2

Bell views downtown Birmingham as the city’s living room and likened what has taken place in recent years to cleaning up in advance of a visit from company.

Alabama NewsCenter was there to Facebook Live the event. We’ve created a video highlighting some of what the panelists had to say.

What’s next for downtown Birmingham? from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The panelists were Camille Spratling of Railroad Park, Dick Schmalz of 20 Midtown, Randall Minor of Maynard Cooper & Gale, David Silverstein of Bayer Properties, Robert Simon of Corporate Realty, Chad Hagwood of Capital One Finance, Bill Pradat of Cushman Wakefield/EGS, John Lauriello of Southpace Properties and David Fleming of REV Birmingham.

If you would like to view the full video for a candid and informative discussion, you can watch it below.

BHM BIZ asks experts to look towards the future of downtown Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.