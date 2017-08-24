Fun for all at festivals, expos, concerts and shows in this edition of Can’t Miss Alabama

Enjoy these great festivities in our August weekend lineup.

Rick & Bubba Outdoor Expo

Fans of WZZK will love the Rick and Bubba Outdoor Expo. The expo is Aug. 25-27 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Activities include hunting, fishing, outdoor retailers, autograph sessions, kids zone and more.

Tickets are $10 for adults, while children 12 and under are free.

Brownlee in concert

Opera singer Nicholas Brownlee will perform in concert Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the University of South Alabama (USA). Brownlee won the 35th International Hans Gabor Belvedere Singing Competition in Cape Town, South Africa. The performance includes Brahms, Ilbert, Ives, Mozart and music from the USA Opera Theatre. The concert will benefit the university’s opera theatre program.

Seating is limited.

For more details, call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136.

R. Kelly in concert

Singer and songwriter R. Kelly will perform at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Kelly will entertain from a variety of genres including rhythm and blues, soul and gospel music. “I Believe I Can Fly” and “If I Could Turn Back The Hands Of Time” are some of Kelly’s greatest songs.

Oak Mountain Amphitheatre is located at 1000 River Amphitheater Road in Pelham.

Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival

Pull out your lawn chairs and enjoy a day at the 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. The festival takes place in downtown Birmingham’s African-American historic business district. Netra Young, Birmingham 7, Belinda George-Peoples, Elnora Spencer and Top Secret will take the main stage. Entertainment includes exhibits, comedy shows and line dance tents.

The free event is Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 4th Avenue North, 17th and 18th Streets.

Sidewalk Film Festival

There is something for everyone at the 19th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham’s historic theater district. The festival features independent films, narratives, documentaries, features, short films, music videos, animated film and episodic content. Screening venues include the Alabama Theatre, Lyric Theatre, Red Mountain Theatre Company Cabaret Theatre, Alabama School of Fine Arts and the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater, Birmingham Museum of Art, Rushton Theater and First Church Birmingham. Enjoy parties, panel discussions, workshops, music and food.

The Sidewalk Film Festival is underway through Aug. 27. For more details, call 205-324-0888.

Summer Flower Show

Enjoy Jasmine Hill’s Summer Flower Show through Thursday, Aug. 27. The 22-acre garden will showcase an array of beautiful summer flowers. The hours are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10, for children ages 3 to 12 are $6 and children 3 and under are free. Photos are allowed.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-263-5713.

Jasmine Hill is located at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka.