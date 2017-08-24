Phil Savage offers insights on Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban with new book

From his days with Nick Saban at the NFL’s Cleveland Browns to his current role as color analyst for the Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Network radio broadcasts, Phil Savage’s career path has intersected with the football coach’s on multiple occasions.

The fact Savage grew up in Alabama watching Paul “Bear” Bryant’s version of the Crimson Tide dominate college football in much the same fashion as Saban’s teams adds to his perspective. (Savage was a graduate assistant for the Tide from 1987 to 1989, in case he needed more cred.)

Phil Savage has written a new book, “4th and Goal Every Day” on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide’s “relentless pursuit of perfection.” (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama head coach Nick Saban coaches during a recent Crimson Tide practice. (Kent Gidley/UA Athletics)

In addition to talking up the Tide on radio, Savage has been scouting opposing teams for Alabama for eight years. What started out as radio prep for the color analyst turned into an expectation from Saban.

Savage has combined those experiences to tell a story that perhaps only he can. His new book with veteran sportswriter Ray Glier, “4th and Goal Every Day,” tells the story of “Alabama’s relentless pursuit of perfection,” and features a preface from Saban and a forward from Rece Davis, host of ESPN’s “College Gameday.” The book will be released Aug. 29 by St. Martin’s Press.

Savage will be at the Alabama Booksmith in Homewood at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 to sign copies of the book. There will be a $50 VIP reception for Savage the same day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. that will include a photo with Savage and a signed first edition. Proceeds will benefit the Alumni Scholarship Fund.

Alabama NewsCenter talked to Savage about Saban, the book, scouting the Tide’s team this year and more.

Phil Savage shares thoughts on Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide and more from his new book from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.