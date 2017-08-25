Cherishable items: Alabama woman finds direction and inspiration in her lighthouse collection

There is much to love about a lighthouse.

Not only have lighthouses traditionally provided those at sea with assurances of safety and comfort that they were nearing home, but they often carry their own original colors and beauty.

Beyond the very real attributes, lighthouses also carry symbolic meanings of protection, direction, hope, strength and encouragement.

Melissa Britton has collected lighthouses for nearly 30 years for both their beauty and their symbolism. Friends and family gift them to her, and many of the lighthouses have a special meaning for a particularly happy or difficult time in her life.

Cherishable: Meet an Alabama woman whose lighthouse collection is a beacon in her life from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

