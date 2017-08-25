On this day in Alabama history: Jimmy Buffett survived crash of his seaplane

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

(Jan. 28, 2008) Recording artist Jimmy Buffett performs a USO concert for the sailors of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman during a port visit in the Middle East. (Photograph by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Michael W. Pendergrass, U.S. Navy, Wikipedia)

August 25, 1994

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett survived the crash of his seaplane, Lady of the Waters, in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Born in Mississippi and raised in Mobile, Buffett became one of the highest-earning musical entertainers in the world by developing a devoted fan base known as “Parrotheads.” He has released more than 40 albums featuring his gulf and western style of music, developed two successful restaurant chains and is an accomplished author. Buffett is one of only eight authors in history to reach No. 1 on The New York Times’ best-seller list in both fiction and nonfiction. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.

A poster of Jimmy Buffett’s “Take the Weather With You” album, located inside Margaritaville in Key West, Florida. (Sam Howzit, Flickr)
Jimmy Buffett in concert on April 26, 2014 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Sam Howzit, Flickr)

 

