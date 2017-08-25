James Spann: Dry in Alabama as Harvey approaches Texas

James Spann: Harvey set to flood Texas; no effect on Alabama weather until midweek from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER REFRESHING MORNING: Many of the cooler spots are down in the 50s early this morning as we enjoy a preview of fall. Dry, continental air remains over Alabama, and today will be another sunny day with a high in the upper 80s in most spots. Humidity levels will stay low for late August.

OUR WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be dry for most of the state with a good supply of sunshine; we will introduce the chance of a few isolated showers Sunday, with the better probability of some rain over the southwest counties of the state. Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Any showers will remain isolated Monday and Tuesday, but the chance of rain will increase Wednesday through Friday as some moisture from Hurricane Harvey creeps in from the west. Please understand our rain amounts won’t be in the same universe as what our friends in southeast Texas will be dealing with in coming days. But a few good tropical downpours are possible over the latter half of the week.

HURRICANE HARVEY APPROACHING THE TEXAS COAST: Harvey is a category two hurricane early this morning with sustained winds of 105 mph. It is expected to be a major, category three hurricane by the time of landfall around midnight tonight, with sustained winds near 125 mph.

Steering currents will be non-existent, and it still looks like Harvey will meander around the Texas coastal plain for four to five days, setting the stage for catastrophic flooding. Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 15 to 25 inches and isolated maximum amounts of 35 inches over the middle and upper Texas coast through next Wednesday. During the same time period Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 7 to 15 inches in far south Texas and the Texas Hill Country eastward through central and southwest Louisiana, with accumulations of up to 7 inches extending into other parts of Texas

and the lower Mississippi Valley. Rainfall from Harvey will cause devastating and life-threatening flooding.

INVEST 92L: A disturbance over south Florida will move northeast slowly this weekend and early next week, and there is a medium chance this becomes a tropical depression or storm off the East Coast. No impact on Alabama.

