On this day in Alabama history: Sonny Morea inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame

August 27, 2016

Scientist and aviator Sonny Morea was inducted into the Alabama Aviation Hall of Fame. A native of New York, Morea worked as a scientist under Dr. Werner von Braun at the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. While at Redstone and later at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Morea worked in the field of rocket propulsion. He developed the most powerful liquid rocket engine ever made with the F-1 engine, redesigned the J-2 engine that would send astronauts to the moon, and developed the lunar roving vehicle that astronauts used to move around the surface of the moon. Morea received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal on two occasions.

Read more at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

(21 April 1971) – An overall view of the Apollo 14 Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) and the Lunar Module (LM) during simulations at the Kennedy Space Center. (NASA) One of a series of images taken as a pan of the Apollo 15 landing site, taken by Commander Dave Scott in 1971. Featured is the Lunar Roving Vehicle at its final resting place. At the back is a rake used during the mission. Also note the red Bible atop the hand controller in the middle of the vehicle, placed there by Scott. (Photograph by Dave Scott, NASA, Wikipedia) (31 July 1971) – Astronaut Dave Scott, commander, with tongs and gnomon in hand, studies a boulder on the slope of Hadley Delta during the Apollo 15 lunar landing mission’s first extravehicular activity (EVA). The Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV), “Rover,” is in the right foreground. (Photograph by astronaut James B. Irwin, lunar module pilot, NASA)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.