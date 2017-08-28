B.A.S.S., Alabama Power to award scholarships to students attending technical college

B.A.S.S. and Alabama Power are partnering to award two $5,000 scholarships this year for students attending, or planning to attend, a technical school in the state of Alabama.

The applicant must be a member of a B.A.S.S. High School Club or the B.A.S.S. Nation, a worldwide network of affiliated B.A.S.S. clubs whose members are active in conservation initiatives and youth programs.

“We are proud to partner with Alabama Power in an effort to encourage young B.A.S.S. members who want to pursue careers in technical fields to attend schools in Alabama,” B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said. “Our companies recognize the importance of a highly skilled and dedicated workforce in our state, and we are working together to achieve that goal.”

The award can be used to cover tuition, textbooks or living expenses.

Applications can be found on Bassmaster.com/nation. An official academic transcript, a letter of introduction and two letters of recommendation are required to apply. The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 15.

“Our partnership with B.A.S.S. is a great opportunity to teach students how to be good stewards of the environment, but it also provides resources for students involved with the organization that are interested in pursuing a trade, who could become valuable additions to our workforce here in Alabama,” said Zeke Smith, Alabama Power Executive Vice President of External Affairs.

Recipients will be notified by Sept. 29 and will be featured on Bassmaster.com.

For more information, contact B.A.S.S. College and High School Manager Hank Weldon at [email protected].

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company, provides affordable, reliable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

B.A.S.S. is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport. Headquartered in Birmingham, the 500,000-member organization’s fully integrated media platforms include the industry’s leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), television show (The Bassmasters on ESPN2), radio show (Bassmaster Radio), social media programs and events. The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, including the Bassmaster Elite Series, Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Open Series, Academy Sports + Outdoors B.A.S.S. Nation presented by Magellan Outdoors, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Costa Bassmaster High School Series presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, Toyota Bonus Bucks Bassmaster Team Championship and the GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods.