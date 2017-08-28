James Spann: Wet weather ahead for Alabama

WET PATTERN SETTING UP: We see lots of clouds across Alabama today, but, as expected, not much in the way of rain — just a few scattered sprinkles, and temperatures are only in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sure doesn’t feel like August.

Not much change tomorrow; mostly cloudy with just some scattered light rain. The high will be at or just over 80 degrees for most communities.

RAIN RETURNS: Deep tropical moisture will be pulled into Alabama Wednesday on the east side of the circulation center of Tropical Storm Harvey, and we will forecast periods of rain and possibly a thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of far west and southwest Alabama in a marginal risk of severe storms Wednesday; there is a low-end tornado threat there (near the Mississippi border).

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Harvey will move to a point near Memphis Friday night, keeping Alabama on the wet side of the system. Periods of rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms, are likely both days with highs between 77 and 81 degrees. Again, there is potential for a low-end tornado threat, especially over the western half of the state. We will able to fine tune this threat over the next 48 hours as the future track of Harvey becomes better defined.

Rain totals Wednesday through Friday, for the northern half of the state, should be in the 1- to 2-inch range. Heavier totals are likely for southwest Alabama, where amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Confidence in the forecast is not especially high because a tropical system is in play; but the general idea is that we will maintain a good chance of rain at times Saturday and Saturday night, followed by a trend toward drier weather and increasing amounts of sunshine Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND ON THE GULF COAST: Pretty much the same idea; we will hang on to a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, followed by a drier pattern Sunday and Monday with fewer showers and increasing amounts of sunshine. Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Alabama travels to Atlanta to take on Florida State Saturday (7 p.m. Central kickoff on ABC 33/40); thankfully the game will be played in the new Mercedes-Benz stadium indoors. Outside, periods of rain are likely through the day with temperatures holding in the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon.

Auburn will host Georgia Southern Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy with some rain likely at times; temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s during the game.

UAB will host Alabama State Saturday afternoon at Legion Field (2:30 p.m. kickoff on WABM, MY68). It will be a cloudy afternoon with periods of rain; temperatures will be in the upper 70s for most of the game.

HARVEY: The circulation center of Harvey is back in the Gulf of Mexico just east of Matagorda Bay; it will move inland again near Galveston Wednesday, then move to a point just west of Memphis by Friday night.

Rains will finally taper off in Houston late this week, but flooding along some rivers and bayous will continue through the weekend and into next week.

IRMA? “Potential Tropical Cyclone 10” is expected to become Tropical Storm Irma during the next 24 hours; it will scoot along the coast of the Carolinas before kicking out to sea. No impact on Alabama weather.

INVEST 93L: A new disturbance is expected to become Tropical Storm Jose in coming days; this is in the far eastern Atlantic south of the Cape Verde Islands. Early model guidance suggests this will gain latitude and won’t be a threat for the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, there’s a decent chance it recurves over the open Atlantic. But it is very early in the game, and this could change.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40. We will produce this week’s show tonight at 8:30. You can watch it live here.

