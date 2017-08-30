Alabama NewsCenter 2017 football preview: Troy University

Troy coach Neal Brown will readily admit that Clemson had a better team than his Trojans last season.

“But I’m not sure we weren’t better that day,” he said of the 30-24 Game 2 loss to the eventual national champion. “Clemson didn’t play great that day. We kind of caught them by surprise. We caught them at a good time; it was after Auburn.”

But the Trojans bounced back from that loss to have a 10-3 overall record and a 28-23 Dollar General Bowl victory over Ohio.

“I really wasn’t sure how our kids would react,” Brown said of the national attention his team received after challenging Clemson. “When we rebounded and won at Southern Miss a week after a rain delay, going on the road and beating a quality team that had already beaten an SEC opponent, I knew we had the makings of a good team after that victory.”

Kickoff of Week 1 of the 2017 college football season is Saturday. Alabama NewsCenter is talking with coaches across the state about the upcoming campaign. Next up is Brown, whose Trojans hope to have a fitting encore for 2016.

Alabama NewsCenter: What is the outlook for this season?

Neal Brown: We have expectations for the first time in a long time in our program.

ANC: What is your team’s strength?

NB: Offensively, we’re in a unique situation where we really return all of our offensive production from last year, minus eight catches. And we added some pieces that are potential upgrades.

Troy’s all-conference receiver Deondre Douglas is back for the Trojans this year. (Troy Athletics) Troy all-conference quarterback Brandon Silvers is back to lead the Trojans. (Chris Davis/Troy Athletics) Neal Brown and the Troy Trojans got the nation’s attention with its strong performance against Clemson last year. (Troy Athletics) Kris Weatherspoon brings experience back to the Troy secondary this year. (Troy Athletics) Sam Lebbie may be Troy’s most experienced linebacker this year. (Troy Athletics) Troy defensive end Seth Calloway figures prominently in the Trojan’s defense. (Troy Athletics) Troy’s Jabir Daughtry-Frye is back from an injury for the Trojans. (Troy Athletics) Troy’s all-conference running back Jordan Chunn will carry the rock again this year for the Trojans. (Troy Athletics)

ANC: Who are your team’s standouts?

NB: We got all of our (offensive) production back and that includes all-conference running back Jordan Chunn, all-conference quarterback Brandon Silvers, two all-conference receivers in Emanuel Thompson and Deondre Douglas. And we add Jamarius Henderson, who’s a transfer from Memphis after sitting out last year. We add Damion Willis, a junior college transfer who joined us in January from East Mississippi. We added Jabir (Daughtry-)Frye, who was first-team all-conference kickoff returner back at running back after tearing his ACL last year. At defensive tackle, we’ve got four guys we think are capable. Trevon Sanders and Baron Poole are upper-level defensive linemen in our league. Jamal Stadom has a chance to be an all-conference player at three technique. Zo Bridges and Seth Calloway are going to be our starting two defensive ends. Both of those guys have had a real solid camp. I look for them to make a big step this year. Sam Lebbie is probably our most experienced player (at linebacker). He played kind of a combo linebacker/defensive end last year. We moved him back to Mike. In the secondary, Kris Weatherspoon returns (and) also Cedarius Rookard; both those guys started at safety the last two seasons. At corner, Kam Melton is the returning starter there, as well as Blace Brown.

ANC: What game do your fans have circled on your schedule?

NB: I think the first game, really, and I’m not just saying that from a cliché standpoint. Everybody wants to know where we’re at. I think in the Group of Five, Boise State is at the top. I think they’re the premier program. I think our fans (are looking forward to that game), and to tell you the truth, I am too. I’m interested in finding out how we measure up. Are we to their level? Do we still have a ways to go? And the South Alabama game – that’s our biggest rival. The Battle for the Belt has come down to the wire several years in a row now. The next game that our fans feel really passionate about is Georgia Southern. They’ve beaten us two years in a row.

ANC: What is your lingering question?

NB: How we handle expectations, I think that’s the biggest thing. It’s easier to show up on the scene. To remain on the scene is the difficult piece. Are we physically and mentally tough enough to do that?