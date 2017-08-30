James Spann: Heavy rain, tornado potential in Alabama tomorrow

THIS AFTERNOON: A large area of rain was moving through north and east Alabama this afternoon, but a decent part of the state is getting a break from the rain. Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings have been required for parts of southwest Alabama today, and a few tornadoes have touched down in south Mississippi, where a tornado watch remains in effect until 6 p.m.

TONIGHT/TOMORROW: As Tropical Storm Harvey moves to the northeast on a track west of Alabama, it will keep our weather unsettled through tomorrow with occasional rain and a few thunderstorms. The rain could be heavy at times, and we will have the proper combination of shear and instability tomorrow for the potential for a few isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has the northern third of the state in a slight risk tomorrow, with a marginal risk down to Jackson, Greenville and Opelika.

Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely by tomorrow night, with locally heavier amounts. Southwest Alabama remains under a flash flood watch, but for now a watch has not been issued for north or central Alabama.

THE TORNADO THREAT: The primary risk of isolated tornadoes will come from about noon tomorrow through 7 tomorrow evening, when the air will be most unstable. But, we can’t rule out some trouble after midnight tonight and tomorrow morning. Remember, with tropical systems the tornadoes in spiral bands rotating around the circulation center tend to be short-lived and low-topped. They are often under the radar and can easily touch down with no warning. Just just be very weather aware tomorrow and pay attention to watches and warnings if they are needed.

FRIDAY: A nice dry slot moves into Alabama. The day will be partly sunny, and while a few showers and storms are possible, they should be few and far between. The high will be in the low to mid 80s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Dry air will cover Alabama and much of the Deep South. We project mostly sunny, warm days and fair, pleasant nights Saturday through Monday. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Cooler pockets could see low to mid 50s early Sunday and Monday morning for a very nice touch of fall.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: It should be mostly fair for the high school games Friday night, with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Alabama travels to Atlanta to take on Florida State Saturday (7 p.m. Central kickoff on ABC 33/40); the game will be played in the new Mercedes-Benz stadium indoors. Outside, it now looks like the weather will be dry Saturday and Saturday night. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s in Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

Auburn will host Georgia Southern Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). We now project a mostly fair sky. The kickoff temperature will be near 80 degrees, falling into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will host Alabama A&M Saturday afternoon at Legion Field (2:30 p.m. kickoff on WABM, MY68). With a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures will be around 85 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 80 by the end of the game.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND AT THE BEACH: Look for partly to mostly sunny weather Saturday through Monday from Gulf Shores west to Panama City Beach, with just a few widely scattered showers or storms Monday. Highs will be in the 80s.

HARVEY: Tropical Storm Harvey moved inland over southwest Louisiana this morning; the circulation will pass through north Mississippi and middle Tennessee, and will be approaching Cincinnati by Sunday morning. This is what will bring our unsettled weather tonight and tomorrow, but it will also be responsible for pulling dry air into the state over the holiday weekend.

IRMA: A new tropical storm has formed in the eastern Atlantic. Irma is expected to become a hurricane in coming days as it moves to the west/northwest. It is simply way too early to know if this will be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico or any part of the U.S. coast.

And we should mention global models develop another system in the Gulf of Mexico next week. Again, it’s too early to know if this will impact the Gulf Coast. Lots to watch in coming days.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWx.