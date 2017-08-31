Labor Day brings out the best in you in this edition of Can’t Miss Alabama

While you are enjoying your family or friends this holiday weekend, always make safety a priority.

Alabama Splash Adventure

Enjoy Alabama Splash Adventure before it closes for the summer. Rampage, Upsurge, Neptune’s Plunge, Kahuna Waves, Splashdown, Castaway Island, Warrior River, Wipeout Adventure Course, Mist-ical Maze and Salamander Bay are the main attractions.

Follow this link to learn more about waterpark and amusement attractions.

Alabama Splash. (Contributed) Alabama Splash.(Contributed) Alabama Splash.(Contributed) Alabama Splash.(Contributed) Alabama Splash.(Contributed) Alabama Splash.(Contributed) Alabama Splash.(Contributed)

Go here for ticket information. For details, call 205-481-4750 or visit http://www.alabamasplash.com/.

The park in Bessemer is open until Labor Day.

Alabama Splash.(Contributed) Alabama Splash.(Contributed) Alabama Splash.(Contributed) Alabama Splash.(Contributed) Alabama Splash.(Contributed) Alabama Splash.(Contributed) Alabama Splash.(Contributed)

Jazz in the Park

Listeners of all ages will enjoy the Jazz in the Park concert series Sunday, Sept. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Big Spring Park in Huntsville. The concert series is traveling across the state featuring a variety of concerts. Ryon Schultz and Marc Antoine are the featured musicians for the event.

Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule.

Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/.

Follow Jazz in the Park on Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications.

Anthony Hamilton in concert

Singer, songwriter and record producer Anthony Hamilton will perform his greatest hits in Birmingham. Hamilton is best known for his album “Comin’ from Where I’m From” and his hit song “Freedom.” Hamilton has been nominated for 10 Grammy awards. The concert will include a performance by singer and pianist Avery Sunshine.

Anthony Hamilton. (Alabama Theatre) Alabama Theatre. (Blue Moon Studios)

The concert is Friday, Sept. 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

Visit http://alabamatheatre.com/ or call 205-252-2262 for more details.

Gary Owen at the Comedy Club

Laugh out loud with stand-up comedian and actor Gary Owen at the Stardome Comedy Club. Owen is best known for his role in the movie “Think Like a Man,” and his Showtime special “True Story.” He is the host of “All-Star Comedy Jam,” and will be featured in “Upload” in the fall. General admission is $33.

For more information, visit the website or call 205-444-0008.

Gary Owen. (Stardome Comedy Club)

Show times are Friday, Sept 1 at 9:45 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

The Stardome is located at 1818 Data Drive in Hoover.

Sweet Tater Festival

Hundreds of visitors will savor every moment around some of the best sweet potatoes Cullman has to offer. Arts and crafts, music, seasonal sweet potatoes and a car show will offer entertainment for the entire family.

The festival is Sept. 3-4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Smith Lake Park on 403 County Road 386 in Cullman.

Visit the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center or call 256-739-2916 for more information.

Caribbean Day

Huntsville’s Caribbean Day. (Contributed) Huntsville’s Caribbean Day. (Contributed) Huntsville’s Caribbean Day. (Contributed)

Have a great day of family fun in Huntsville this weekend. Explore the Caribbean lifestyle through music, dance and cuisine. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a live performance by Soca Music.

The free event will include food vendors, face painting, arts and crafts, board games and kid’s activities.

Huntsville’s Caribbean Day. (Contributed) Huntsville’s Caribbean Day. (Contributed)

Learn more about Caribbean Day at http://www.canaonline.com or call 256-606-6878.