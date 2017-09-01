Alabama restaurant turns a Southern classic inside out with its crispy shrimp and grits

By Chad Allen

Instead of the shrimp in the grits, the grits are in the shrimp at Huntsville's 1892 East Restaurant and Tavern. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)

Shrimp and grits are showing up on so many menus these days, you would almost expect to be able to pick some up in your next fast-food drive-through visit.

So when we say that Chef Steven Bunner is making a shrimp and grits dish unlike any you’ve ever had before at his 1892 East Restaurant and Tavern in Huntsville, you may be tempted to roll your eyes and say, “Sure he is!”

But the appetizer at 1892 East puts the grits on the inside of the fried shrimp. Intrigued now?

Huntsville’s 1892 East Restaurant and Taven has a different take on shrimp and grits from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This originality along with amazing flavor earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

1892 East Restaurant and Tavern is a casual restaurant with local-sourced ingredients. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)
