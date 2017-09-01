Crimson Tide’s game against Seminoles called ‘Greatest Opener of All Time’

The waiting is almost over.

Top-ranked Alabama and No. 3 Florida State clash Saturday night in the first college football game to be played at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is a sellout and about 75,000 people are expected. ABC will televise the game beginning at 7 p.m.

Two top coaches and two top teams make this a marquee football event as Nick Saban and one of his former assistant coaches, Jimbo Fisher, match wits on the sidelines.

“We’re calling this game the GOAT, the Greatest Opener of All-Time,” said Gary Stokan, chief executive officer and president of the Peach Bowl.

Why?

Stokan explained: “Because of the dominance of these two programs and the fact that this is the toughest ticket I have seen in my 20 years in college football.”

He added, “The programs that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have built and their willingness to play this game shows their desire to compete at the highest level.”

The roof on the superdome will be closed to eliminate the possibility of stormy weather.

“If we keep it closed,” Stokan said, “the weather doesn’t matter.”

Alabama has won its last 15 season-opening games while FSU has won its last six.

Saban has established a tradition of playing big games right out of the blocks to open the season.

“I had rather play a big game to start the season because I think it does a lot for your team,” Saban said.

“You have a better offseason when the players have a big challenge in the first game. And if you play a weak team and win 45-7, you don’t know if your team is really good or not good.”

In the case of Saturday night’s game, Fisher said, “One of us gets a huge leg ahead. The other almost has to be perfect the rest of the year” to make the College Football Playoff.

Winning the game would be the biggest prize but a tradition is also at stake in this one.

The victorious team – including the head coach – has worn the old leather helmet off the trophy, passed around from player to player as a celebration.