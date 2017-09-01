On this day in Alabama history: Johnny Mack Brown was born in Dothan

September 1, 1904

Football star and actor Johnny Mack Brown was born in Dothan. Known as the “Dothan Antelope,” Brown gained national notoriety when, as a halfback, he led the Alabama Crimson Tide to an upset victory over the Washington Huskies in the 1926 Rose Bowl, one of the most important games in Southern football history. He went on to a successful career in the film and television industry, especially in the Western genre, and starred in the popular 1930 film Billy the Kid. Brown was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Johnny Mack Brown, known during his football career as the “Dothan Antelope,” was a star on the gridiron and the silver screen. He is best known for his star performance for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in the 1926 Rose Bowl and for his many roles as a cowboy hero in numerous Westerns from the 1930s through the 1950s. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries) Brown’s stellar performance in the 1926 Rose Bowl, pictured here with Brown at left, was one of the many reasons for his induction into the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Paul W. Bryant Museum, University of Alabama) Johnny Mack Brown, 1935. (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Wikipedia) Mural of Johnny Mack Brown in Dothan. (Mural was painted by Susan Tooke, the George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.