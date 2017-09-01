Dr. Josh: Here’s help for when the disaster lingers

For many of the evacuees of Hurricane Harvey, the stress of the evacuation and the unknown of what lies ahead can be overwhelming. For them, this Labor Day holiday is not one of joy and festivity but one of anxiety, discomfort and despair.

This is such an overwhelming experience for so many people, particularly for those who have experienced floods in the past, who have been evacuated, who are reliving in many ways old traumas.

How we react, respond and move forward in crisis situations depends so much on our circumstances and our actions. In any disaster, the ability to manage the physical, emotional and social toll is critical. Particularly in situations like this, it is a marathon approach versus a sprint. Managing the impact of a disaster is a critical skill for all of us. Here are some tips to help manage what can feel like a truly overwhelming situation.

Recognize and accept the current experience

Shock is normal in situations like this. It may come in a feeling of being dazed, stunned, confused.

Intense emotions that are somewhat unpredictable are also normal. A person’s mood may change back and forth from nervous and anxious to depressed.

Intrusive thoughts and challenges to mental clarity are common. Repeated thoughts of the evacuation and difficulty making decisions, concentrating and focusing are all a part of the trauma response.

Emotional bandwidth can be shortened. Patience, tolerance and general temper may all be shortened. Feelings of irritability and frustration will arise, and it is common not to want to talk or interact with others.

Finally, a series of physical symptoms can emerge, including headaches, nausea, muscle cramps and aches, and fatigue.

Residents with a dog stand in the back of a truck while waiting to be rescued from rising floodwaters caused by Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg) A man carries a child after being rescued from rising floodwaters caused by Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg) A “Stop” sign stands in floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas, this week. A deluge of rain and rising floodwaters left Houston immersed and helpless. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)

Take action in a new way

Moving forward means first reminding yourself that we are hardwired to survive and bounce back. It is in all of us. There are some critical actions to take to help move forward at the right pace with the right intensity.

Give permission and time to feel out of sorts. Know that this is going to be a very tough time and remind yourself that it’s OK to have mini-breakdowns each day.

Talk about feelings and experiences in a way that is comfortable. Don’t force it. Talk only when you want. Talk to other evacuees, family, friends or professionals.

Pay attention to your physical health – eating, sleeping and staying hydrated will keep the body strong, as stress has a very physical toll.

Get some routines going – even in a shelter or hotel. Order and structure can greatly reduce stress and anxiety. Whether it is with set meal times or daily exercise, do something that is predictable.

Take a news break. Stay up to date on the latest information, but watching television for hours on end can cause undue distress. Every hour, take a 10- to 30-minute break and walk around.

Take small actions – accomplishments and success must be redefined. It is going to be about the small victories that add up versus giant accomplishments. Maybe it’s creating a list of what is needed to accomplish just for today. Maybe it’s establishing paperwork for aid. Maybe it’s securing a place to sleep. These are all very real accomplishments even if they feel less than what you are used to.

This is an experience that none of us can even fathom. Recognizing the impact of the situation and adjusting the approach to moving forward will help reserve energy, build success and ensure that the long road to recovery is successfully navigated.