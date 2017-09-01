James Spann: Alabama gets a few showers today, then a dry Labor Day weekend

James Spann: Alabama gets to relax in fine weather for Labor Day weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CALMER DAY: The remnant circulation of Harvey is near Nashville this morning; it brought severe storms to the western part of Alabama yesterday. A tornado touched down in Pickens and Fayette counties, producing extensive damage in places like Reform, Palmetto and communities west of Fayette. National Weather Service survey teams will be in there today to determine the EF rating. Four minor injuries were reported at Reform.

Drier air will work into Alabama today, but a few showers remain possible, especially over the northern third of the state, closer to the surface low to the north.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: We expect mostly sunny, warm days and fair, pleasant nights tomorrow through Monday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60- to 65-degree range. Cooler pockets should see upper 50s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: It should be mostly fair for the high school games tonight, with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Alabama travels to Atlanta to take on Florida State Saturday (7 p.m. Central kickoff on ABC 33/40); the game will be played in the new Mercedes-Benz stadium indoors. Outside, the weather will be dry Saturday and Saturday night. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s in Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

Auburn will host Georgia Southern Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). We project a mostly fair sky. The kickoff temperature will be near 80 degrees, falling into the low 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will host Alabama A&M Saturday afternoon at Legion Field (2:30 p.m. kickoff on WABM, MY68). With a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures will be around 85 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 80 by the end of the game.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND AT THE BEACH: Partly to mostly sunny weather Saturday through Monday from Gulf Shores west to Panama City Beach; just a few widely scattered showers or storms each day. Highs in the 80s. Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring a chance of showers Tuesday into part of the day Wednesday, but no severe weather is expected. Rain amounts of around one-half inch are likely, and following that front we will enjoy some refreshing air Thursday and Friday with highs dropping into the 70s and lows in the 50s. Both of these days will be dry.

IRMA: Now a major hurricane with sustained winds estimated at 115 mph, Irma will move westward across the open Atlantic in coming days, and is expected to be somewhere east of the Leeward Islands by the middle part of next week.

Beyond this, there is considerable spread in model output. Looking at the European model ensemble (ECMWF) with 51 members, you have a spread all the way from the Gulf of Mexico on the west side to a recurving scenario in the open Atlantic on the east side. You will see all kinds of crazy claims on social media, but NOBODY knows the ultimate destination of Irma, and we won’t have a good idea until four or five days from now.

Another wave has emerged off the coast of Africa, and has some chance of development in coming days over the open Atlantic on the journey westward.

