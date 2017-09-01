James Spann: Delightful Labor Day weekend ahead for Alabama

SO LONG HARVEY: We still have some “wrap around” clouds on the back side of former Tropical Storm Harvey over northeast Alabama this afternoon, but most of Alabama is enjoying a good supply of sunshine with temperatures in the low 80s. Scattered showers over northeast Alabama will end this evening, the sky will be mostly fair late tonight and we drop into the 60- to 65-degree range early tomorrow morning.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Dry air is the story. Look for mostly sunny, warm days and fair, pleasant nights through Monday. Highs will be in the 80s and lows mostly in the 60s, but cooler pockets will have a good chance of seeing lows in the upper 50s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: It should be mostly fair for the high school games tonight, with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Alabama travels to Atlanta to take on Florida State Saturday (7 p.m. Central kickoff on ABC 33/40); the game will be played in the new Mercedes-Benz stadium indoors. Outside, the weather will be dry Saturday and Saturday night. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s in Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

Auburn will host Georgia Southern Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). We project a mostly fair sky. The kickoff temperature will be near 80 degrees, falling into the low 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will host Alabama A&M Saturday afternoon at Legion Field (2:30 p.m. kickoff on WABM, MY68). With a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures will be around 85 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 80 by the end of the game.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND AT THE BEACH: Partly to mostly sunny weather Saturday through Monday from Gulf Shores west to Panama City Beach; just a few widely scattered showers or storms each day. Highs in the 80s. Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

NEXT WEEK: Showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front slices into the state; then cooler, drier air rolls in for Thursday and Friday with highs 77 to 80, and lows down in the cool 50s. It will really feel like fall.

IRMA: Now a category two hurricane in the Atlantic, it will move west/northwest in coming days, and should be a major hurricane just east of the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week.

From there, NOBODY knows the ultimate destination, despite what you might see on social media. All solutions remain on the table; we will have better clarity next week.

Another tropical wave has come off the coast of Africa; it could become Tropical Storm Jose in coming days as it moves to the west.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

