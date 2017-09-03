On this day in Alabama history: Spanish vessels sailed from Mexico headed to Mobile Bay

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: Spanish vessels sailed from Mexico headed to Mobile Bay
Possible sketch of Guido Lavazares, second governor of the Philippines. (Wikipedia)

September 3, 1558

Guido Lavazares and Bernaldo Peloso sailed three vessels from the Mexican port of Veracruz to Mobile Bay. Authorized by Spanish king Philip II, the exploration was the first to reach Alabama since Hernando de Soto’s inland expedition in 1540. The Spanish sought potential settlement sites along the Gulf of Mexico to provide a haven for ships in distress and named the bay Bahía Filipina, or Philip’s Bay. Lavazares described the bay’s deep anchorage as “the largest and most commodious” yet seen and noted that the area offered the necessary resources for livestock production, building construction and brickmaking. A second expedition to Mobile and Pensacola bays followed later that year.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

business

Morgan County July home sales down from last year

Prev Story
business

Lake Martin waterfront July home prices up, sales down from last year

Next Story

Related Stories