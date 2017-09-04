Alabama Power customers can raise money for favorite teachers

Switching to paperless billing with Alabama Power is easy, reduces your snail-mail overload and saves resources. Now it can also help a teacher at your local school.

Go paperless between now and Oct. 15, and Alabama Power will provide a $5 gift card to a teacher of your choice. Here’s how it works:

1. Sign up at www.alabamapower.com/paperless or call 1-800-245-2244. Paperless billing provides you convenient, monthly email notifications when your electronic bill is ready. We also notify you by email when your payment is confirmed. You can save or print your electronic bills and payment confirmations, if you like.

2. Once your paperless billing signup is received and processed, Alabama Power will email you an electronic link. Click to put in your favorite teacher’s name and email address. You can even write a note of encouragement to the teacher.

3. Next, we’ll email a link to the teacher, where he or she can choose a $5 gift card from among several well-known retailers. Teachers can use the card to purchase supplies for their classroom, or for any purpose.

“With the school year underway, signing up for paperless billing is a simple way to show support for your favorite educator,” said Leigh Davis, Alabama Power’s vice president for Customer Services.

For more information about paperless billing and other convenient Alabama Power services, please visit www.alabamapower.com. Or call Customer Service anytime at 1-800-245-2244.