On this day in Alabama history: First burial at Coon Dog Cemetery took place

September 4, 1937
Hunter Key Underwood buried his coon dog Troop at the site of the future Key Underwood Coon Dog Memorial Graveyard in Colbert County. Underwood buried Troop in one of their favorite hunting sites, a pine bluff named “Sugar Creek,” and marked his grave with a large stone engraved with the dog’s name and birth and death dates. Today, the cemetery is the final resting place of more than 300 coonhounds with headstones made of wood, granite and natural stone. The Tennessee Valley Coon Hunters Association maintains the cemetery, which receives nearly 7,000 visitors each year, and hosts a celebration each Labor Day to commemorate the cemetery’s founding.
