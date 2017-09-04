On this day in Alabama history: First burial at Coon Dog Cemetery took place

September 4, 1937

Hunter Key Underwood buried his coon dog Troop at the site of the future Key Underwood Coon Dog Memorial Graveyard in Colbert County. Underwood buried Troop in one of their favorite hunting sites, a pine bluff named “Sugar Creek,” and marked his grave with a large stone engraved with the dog’s name and birth and death dates. Today, the cemetery is the final resting place of more than 300 coonhounds with headstones made of wood, granite and natural stone. The Tennessee Valley Coon Hunters Association maintains the cemetery, which receives nearly 7,000 visitors each year, and hosts a celebration each Labor Day to commemorate the cemetery’s founding.

The grave of Troop, Key Underwood's coon dog, buried in 1937. (Terri, Flickr) Signage at the Key Underwood coon dog cemetery. (Terri, Flickr) Key Underwood Coon Dog Memorial Graveyard, 2016. (Erin Harney/Alabama NewsCenter) The grave of Easy Going Sam, buried at the coon dog cemetery in 2002. (Terri, Flickr)

