Alabama Power crews tackle challenges in Houston after Hurricane Harvey

Alabama Power crews with special equipment have been assisting crews with CenterPoint Energy as they work to restore power to as many customers as possible while also evaluating infrastructure after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

A 20-man team with two airboats, two Marsh Master track vehicles and jon boats have been transporting CenterPoint linemen and providing other assistance as they assess and address faults to circuits and clear trees on powerlines.

They arrived in Texas on Aug. 31 and have been busy ever since.

Alabama Power crews have been working alongside CenterPoint Energy crews and local officials as they try to restore power and bring normalcy back to parts of the Houston area devastated by Hurricane Harvey. (CenterPoint Energy) The devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey has made it difficult for power restoration crews to access some areas. (Jason Carlee/Alabama Power) Alabama Power crews are using air boats and jon boats to assist CenterPoint Energy in restoring power after Hurricane Harvey. (Jason Carlee/Alabama Power) The devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey has made it difficult for power restoration crews to access some areas. (Jason Carlee/Alabama Power) Alabama Power crews are using air boats and jon boats to assist CenterPoint Energy in restoring power after Hurricane Harvey. (Jason Carlee/Alabama Power) Alabama Power crews are using air boats and jon boats to assist CenterPoint Energy in restoring power after Hurricane Harvey. (Jason Carlee/Alabama Power) Alabama Power crews are using air boats and jon boats to assist CenterPoint Energy in restoring power after Hurricane Harvey. (Jason Carlee/Alabama Power) The devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey has made it difficult for power restoration crews to access some areas. (Jason Carlee/Alabama Power) Alabama Power crews are using air boats and jon boats to assist CenterPoint Energy in restoring power after Hurricane Harvey. (Jason Carlee/Alabama Power) Alabama Power crews are using air boats and jon boats to assist CenterPoint Energy in restoring power after Hurricane Harvey. (Jason Carlee/Alabama Power) Alabama Power crews left Shreveport early on the morning of Aug. 31 and arrived in Texas later that day. They have been hard at work along with CenterPoint Energy ever since. (Jason Carlee/Alabama Power) Alabama Power crews are using air boats and jon boats to assist CenterPoint Energy in restoring power after Hurricane Harvey. (Jason Carlee/Alabama Power)

Alabama Power has also sent drone teams as have sister companies Georgia Power and Southern Company Services to offer a bird’s-eye view and get visibility into hard-to-reach areas as they seek to help CenterPoint Energy make repairs.

CenterPoint Energy had restored power to 99.8 percent of customers as of 1:36 p.m. today.