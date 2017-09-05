On this day in Alabama history: Howell Raines became executive editor of The New York Times

September 5, 2001

Birmingham native Howell Raines became the executive editor of The New York Times. Raines began his career as a reporter with the Birmingham Post-Herald and worked for several newspapers across the Southeast. He started working for The New York Times in 1978 and, in 1992, won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Writing for his story “Grady’s Gift” about his family’s black housekeeper and his childhood in Alabama. During Raines’s first year as executive editor of The Times, the newspaper won a record seven Pulitzer Prizes. Raines is the author of several books, including “Whiskey Man” and the best-selling memoir “Fly Fishing Through the Midlife Crisis.”

