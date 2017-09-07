Can’t Miss Alabama brings your best summer weekend yet at Bernard Blues and Barbecue, Artwalk and other festivities

Take advantage of the last of these summer fairs, festivals and art shows.

Dolores Hydock: The Lady with All the Answers-The Ann Landers Story

Red Mountain Theatre Company (RMTC) presents award-winning actress and storyteller Dolores Hydock in “The Lady with All the Answers-The Ann Landers Story.” In this one-woman play, Hydock portrays Ann Landers as she struggles early in her career before she became one of the most famous columnists of all time. Hydock has been featured in concerts, festivals and other events around the nation. Hydock resides in Birmingham. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Free parking is available on the street in front of the theater and the Park Rite deck, or on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and 19th Street. Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street. The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham. To learn more, follow this link.

Arab Community Fair

Here is your chance to tour and learn about Arab’s historical buildings. There will be live music, food, arts and crafts, games and children’s activities. The free event is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair is located at 232 City Park Drive in Arab. For more details, call 256-586-3138. Click here for the website.

Bernard Blues and Barbecue Festival

Celebrate the Bernard Blues and Barbecue Festival with live music featuring Microwave Dave and the Nukes, Sweet Licks Dixieland Band, Chimney Branch, Coco O’Connor and other artists. Entertainment includes ceramics, arts and crafts and children’s activities. The music festival is Sept. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School. Admission is $5. For more information about the music festival, follow on Facebook or visit the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.

Bernard Blues and Barbecue. (Contributed) Bernard Blues and Barbecue. (Contributed) Microwave Dave and the Nukes will perform at Bernard Blues and Barbecue. (Contributed) The Sweet Licks Dixieland Band will perform at Bernard Blues and Barbecue. (Steve Babin)

Heritage Day Arts and Crafts

The city of Weaver will showcase its Heritage Day Arts and Craft Show Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon to 3 p.m. With more than 60 vendors and 11 exhibits, expect to see the latest in arts and crafts. Enjoy live music, local artists, food vendors and kid’s activities. The music starts at 9 a.m. and the gates open at 8 a.m. The event is free. Call 256-820-0854 for the details.

Artwalk 2017

Experience one of the most pleasant times of the year at Artwalk. Watch the streets of Birmingham transform into an art gallery. More than 100 visual artists will showcase their works inside businesses and residential buildings. The arts festival will feature live bands, children’s activities and more. Thousands of people are expected to attend the family-friendly event Sept. 8-9 in downtown Birmingham. For a map and the complete list of locations, click here. Visit the website for other details.

Artwalk takes place on the streets and in the businesses of Birmingham’s Morris Avenue and First and Second Avenues North. Some businesses pair with the same artists year after year. (Arik Sokol) Artwalk takes place on the streets and in the businesses of Birmingham’s Morris Avenue and First and Second Avenues North. Some businesses pair with the same artists year after year. (Arik Sokol) Artwalk aims to be fun and includes as many types of art as possible, including performance arts. (Arik Sokol)

Jazz in the Park

Listeners of all ages will enjoy the Jazz in the Park concert series Sunday, Sept. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Big Spring Park in Huntsville. The concert series is traveling across the state featuring a variety of concerts. Rocket City Jazz Orchestra and Steve Oliver are the featured musicians for the event. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/. Follow Jazz in the Park on Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications.