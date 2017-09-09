Recipe: Jala Jala’s Mean Green Deviled Eggs

Our friends at Jala Jala Foods, the Alabama Maker who wants you to “know the glow,” have given a boost to a Southern classic. This recipe originally appeared on Jala Jala’s website.

This is a great deviled egg recipe using Jala Jala Mean Green jelly.

I simply swap out the pickles with a heaping tablespoon of Mean Green Pepper Jelly.

Any of your deviled egg recipes will work by simply replacing your dill or sweet pickles with the glow of Mean Green.

Ingredients:

12 eggs

1 heaping tablespoon of mayo

1 heaping tablespoon of sour cream

1 heaping tablespoon Jala Jala Mean Green Pepper Jelly

½ tablespoon of mustard

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring water to boil on the stove with a pinch of salt. Wait until the water is at a slow boil then add the eggs. This helps the eggs detach from the shell. Let boil slowly for 10 minutes, then turn off the heat and place the lid on.

Prepare an ice cold bath for the eggs. After about 15 minutes gently put the eggs in the water bath and let set for 5 minutes. Your eggs will come out perfectly cooked with no green inside.

Crack the eggs on the side of your sink and remove the shell. Running water can help loosen the shell. Cut each egg in half, length-wise.

Remove the yellow yolk from all of the eggs and place in a bowl. Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl and mash together with a fork until smooth. Spoon or pipe into your eggs. For easy piping, put the filling into a zip lock bag. Cut the corner off and pipe into the eggs. Usually, you have more filling than you need so fill those eggs up high!

I like to top my eggs with chili powder. You can also use paprika or whatever spice you prefer.