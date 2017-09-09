On this day in Alabama history: Author Lella Warren published ‘Foundation Stone’

September 9, 1940

Author Lella Warren published “Foundation Stone,” the first novel in her Alabama Epic series. A native of Clayton in Barbour County, Warren wrote in a variety of media and worked as a freelance journalist throughout much of the 20th century. In 1940, she earned international renown after publishing “Foundation Stone,” a historical novel about a family settling in 1820s Alabama. The novel became such an immediate success, it required 14 reprints in just a few months’ time and was favorably compared with Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone with the Wind,” published four years earlier. Warren was inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame in 1987.

