On this day in Alabama history: Author Lella Warren published ‘Foundation Stone’

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

Clayton native Lella Warren (1899-1982) was a writer best known for her successful novel of the South, "Foundation Stone," published in 1940. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Photograph by Harris and Ewing, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

September 9, 1940

Author Lella Warren published “Foundation Stone,” the first novel in her Alabama Epic series. A native of Clayton in Barbour County, Warren wrote in a variety of media and worked as a freelance journalist throughout much of the 20th century. In 1940, she earned international renown after publishing “Foundation Stone,” a historical novel about a family settling in 1820s Alabama. The novel became such an immediate success, it required 14 reprints in just a few months’ time and was favorably compared with Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone with the Wind,” published four years earlier. Warren was inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame in 1987.

