By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Power is monitoring Irma’s approach into the state, prepared to respond

 

 

Alabama Power’s weather center has been monitoring Hurricane Irma, now Tropical Storm Irma, for several days and crews are prepared now that the storm is entering the state.

The company is also monitoring how Irma’s rains will add to its lake levels.

“As Irma moves into our area, the Alabama Power hydro team continues to evaluate any likely impacts on our Coosa and Tallapoosa lakes,” said Alan Peeples, Alabama Power’s reservoir manager. “While the actual impact is uncertain until rains have already fallen, we are prepared to initiate normal flood control operations as specified in our license, particularly on the Coosa and Tallapoosa systems.”

Alabama Power customers can report outages online, on Twitter or by calling 800-888-2726. Alabama Power is also directing customers to adhere to the Storm Safety Tips on the Alabama NewsCenter website.

Updates on the weather and Alabama Power’s response will be posted throughout the day at Alabama NewsCenter and on Alabama NewsCenter’s Twitter feed and Facebook page.

