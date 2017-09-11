Irma’s rains and winds are in much of Alabama at mid-day; power outages reported

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

What is now Tropical Storm Irma is bringing rain and wind into Alabama with the heaviest gusts being reported in the southeastern portion of the state.

There are some downed trees in the Dothan area. Such damages could become more widespread as the hardest winds make their way across the state. Gusts of more than 30 miles per hour have been reported as far north as Troy.

The heaviest winds are expected between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. today into Tuesday. Alabama Power, the Alabama National Guard and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency are among those prepared to respond throughout the state.

Alabama Power reported approximately 12,000 customers were without power at noon, mostly in the southeastern part of the state. Of those, approximately 10,000 were in the Eufaula and Headland areas, 1,488 around Auburn and around 200 in the Gadsden area.

Alabama Power customers can report outages online, on Twitter or by calling 800-888-2726. Alabama Power is also directing customers to adhere to the Storm Safety Tips on the Alabama NewsCenter website.

Updates on the weather and Alabama Power’s response will be posted throughout the day at Alabama NewsCenter and on Alabama NewsCenter’s Twitter feed and Facebook page.

