Irma’s rains and winds are in much of Alabama at mid-day; power outages reported

What is now Tropical Storm Irma is bringing rain and wind into Alabama with the heaviest gusts being reported in the southeastern portion of the state.

We are starting to see sustained winds pick up and gusts increasing as the storm is moving into Bullock, Macon and Lee counties. — Dixie Electric Co-op (@DixieCoop) September 11, 2017

There are some downed trees in the Dothan area. Such damages could become more widespread as the hardest winds make their way across the state. Gusts of more than 30 miles per hour have been reported as far north as Troy.

Gusting winds up to 43 mph now. Getting reports of trees down throughout the area. pic.twitter.com/Pnzk54ZdnN — Dothan/HoustonCo EMA (@DHCEMA) September 11, 2017

DOTHAN: 622 Webb Road, tree on house, no injuries pic.twitter.com/yPxX1zfVQp — Dothan/HoustonCo EMA (@DHCEMA) September 11, 2017

S Park Avenue in Dothan. Crews getting it done! pic.twitter.com/zmn8v4lVx0 — Dothan/HoustonCo EMA (@DHCEMA) September 11, 2017

The heaviest winds are expected between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. today into Tuesday. Alabama Power, the Alabama National Guard and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency are among those prepared to respond throughout the state.

The EOC in Clanton remains activated at level one, the strongest winds today likely btw 2pm today & 2am Tuesday #PlanAhead #Irma pic.twitter.com/gcH1oxuooV — Alabama EMA (@AlabamaEMA) September 11, 2017

Alabama Power reported approximately 12,000 customers were without power at noon, mostly in the southeastern part of the state. Of those, approximately 10,000 were in the Eufaula and Headland areas, 1,488 around Auburn and around 200 in the Gadsden area.

Noon update as Tropical Storm Irma enters Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Power customers can report outages online, on Twitter or by calling 800-888-2726. Alabama Power is also directing customers to adhere to the Storm Safety Tips on the Alabama NewsCenter website.

WEATHER UPDATE: For Montgomery, Irma’s strength is decreasing, but wind and rain are still a concern.https://t.co/udJW9Za1xv pic.twitter.com/lDzbWJrudQ — Safe Montgomery (@SafeMontgomery) September 11, 2017

