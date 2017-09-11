On this day in Alabama history: Newly reformed Alabama Symphony Orchestra debuts

September 11, 1997

The newly reformed Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) made its debut performance. Originally known as the Birmingham Symphony Association, ASO is the state’s principal concert orchestra and traces its roots back to a group of volunteer musicians who performed at the 1921 Birmingham Music Festival. The orchestra officially organized in 1933 and, in 1956, became fully professional. Today, ASO employs more than 50 salaried musicians who perform more than 190 times each year. The 45th largest orchestra in the country, ASO has an annual operating budget of more than $6 million and performs regularly with Alabama Ballet and Opera Birmingham.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

Russian Passion, an Evening of Tchaikovsky presented by the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, 2014. Left to right: Daniel Szasz, violinist; Yakov Kasman, pianist; Warren Samples, cello. (Ralph Daily, Flickr) Alabama Symphony Orchestra concert at Railroad Park, 2011. (André Natta, Flickr) Alabama Symphony Orchestra. (Phil Free, AlabamaNewsCenter)

