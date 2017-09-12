Alabama Power focuses on restoring outages in the state due to Irma

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Power crews worked throughout the night and are shifting resources within the state so more crews can assist with the more than 20,000 remaining outages caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

About 71,000 Alabama Power customers were affected as Tropical Storm Irma brought wind and rain into the state Monday into early Tuesday.

There are currently 12,300 customers still out in the Phenix City area, 3,000 out in the Roanoke area, 4,200 out in the Auburn-Opelika area and 800 out in the Birmingham metro.

Alabama Power crews are working to restore power to customers affected by Tropical Storm Irma from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

