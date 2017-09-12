Apple unveils iPhone X with new display as rivals grow

By Alex Webb and Mark Gurman
Bloomberg

Apple unveils iPhone X with new display as rivals grow
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the iPhone X dual cameras at the unveiling of Apple's redesigned model. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Apple Inc. unveiled its most important new iPhone for years to take on growing competition from Samsung Electronics Co., Google and a host of Chinese smartphone makers.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook showed off the iPhone X with an edge-to-edge screen during an event at the company’s new $5 billion headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday. Cook pronounced the name “ten,” but it’s written as “X.” The device, coming a decade after the original model, is Apple’s first major redesign since 2014 and represents a significant upgrade to the iPhone 7 line.

The device starts at $999 and comes in 64 GB and 256 GB storage versions. Pre-orders start on Oct. 27 and the phone will be available beginning Nov. 3, the company said. Apple shares fell 0.8 percent to $160.18 after the announcement.

Apple shares have gained about 40 percent this year on expectations the new phone will reignite sales growth after a rare revenue decline last year. The iPhone accounts for almost two-thirds of total sales, and it’s a hub for most of Apple’s other products and services.

The iPhone X’s cost of $1,000 is a pricey psychological threshold for consumers that Apple will try to overcome with augmented reality (AR) features and other new technology.

Bloomberg’s hands-on look at Apple’s new iPhone X from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“With expected innovations around AR, wireless charging, viewable screen size, OLED and more, the next iPhone is clearly poised for its largest upgrade cycle yet,” Ben Schachter, an analyst at Macquarie Securities USA Inc., wrote in a note to investors ahead of the event.

Bloomberg reporter Ian King contributed to this report. Contact the reporters at [email protected]  and [email protected].

Face ID on iPhone X introduces a new way to securely unlock, authenticate and pay. (Apple Inc.)
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., speaks about the iPhone X during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Apple says the glass front and back of the new iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever designed for a smartphone. (Apple Inc.)
The iPhone X features the 7MP TrueDepth camera and a redesigned 12MP rear camera with dual OIS. (Apple Inc.)
The Super Retina display employs new techniques and technology to precisely follow the curves of the design, all the way to the rounded corners. (Apple Inc.)
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., speaks about the iPhone X during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., speaks about the iPhone X during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
The new camera in iPhone X features a larger and faster sensor, new color filter, deeper pixels and OIS for capturing vibrant photos and videos with more detail. (Apple Inc.)
One of five lighting options for Apple’s new iPhone X. (Apple Inc.)
One of five lighting options for Apple’s new iPhone X. (Apple Inc.)
One of five lighting options for Apple’s new iPhone X. (Apple Inc.)
weather-center

James Spann: Clouds hang around Alabama Wednesday, with a few showers

Prev Story
about-us

Alabama Power restores electricity to thousands, working on rest overnight

Next Story

Related Stories