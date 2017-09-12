James Spann: Clouds hang around Alabama Wednesday, with a few showers

By James Spann

CLOUDY, COOL, DAMP SEPTEMBER DAY: Clouds linger over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon with areas of light rain and drizzle; temperatures are only in the low to mid 60s, a good 20 degrees below average for mid-September in Alabama. South Alabama is cloud-free with temperatures in the low 80s.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day with the risk of a few showers; the high will be in the 68- to 72-degree range. Then, the weather will be brighter and warmer Thursday and Friday with a good supply of sunshine both days along with highs back in the low to mid 80s. Showers on these two days should be hard to find.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Warm, mostly dry weather continues Saturday and Sunday. The sky will be partly sunny both days with highs well up in the 80s. Moisture levels will creep up and a shower or two is possible, but they should be few and far between, and mostly during the afternoon and evening hours.

NEXT WEEK: An upper high will hold over the Southeast, meaning warm, mostly dry weather through the week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. A shower might pop up on a day or two, but no sign of widespread rain.

HURRICANE JOSE: It is packing sustained winds of 75 mph in the Atlantic well north of Puerto Rico and east of the Bahamas; it will weaken into a tropical storm and loop around before heading north as a hurricane.

Guidance from global models suggests this will remain offshore and not impact the East Coast of the United States, but it is still a little too early to know the final destination.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: Frederic made landfall on the Alabama Gulf Coast, passing over Dauphin Island, and crossed the coastline near the Alabama/Mississippi border. A wind gust of 145 mph was measured on equipment atop the Dauphin Island Bridge. The bridge was destroyed. A wind gust of 139 mph was measured at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab before the equipment failed. A storm surge of 12 feet was observed in Gulf Shores. Nearly all structures within 200 yards of the Alabama coast were destroyed. Total damages were $2.3 billion, making Frederic the most expensive hurricane to strike the United States up to that point.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his weather team, visit Alabama Wx.

