On this day in Alabama history: Entrepreneur A.G. Gaston’s home was bombed

September 12, 1963
African-American entrepreneur A.G. Gaston’s home in Birmingham was bombed because of his support of the civil rights movement. A Demopolis native, Gaston rose from humble beginnings to build a $40 million business empire that included a bank, business college, construction company, motel, real estate business, insurance company, two cemeteries and two radio stations. Though he was not outspoken about civil rights, Gaston used his wealth to support equal treatment of blacks. He was inducted into the Alabama Men’s Hall of Fame and his Gaston Motel was included as part of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument created in 2017.
