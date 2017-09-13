James Spann: Clouds hang around north Alabama today

James Spann: Alabama stays cloudy in the north, sunny in the south today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COOL SEPTEMBER WEATHER: The big circulation, formerly known as Hurricane Irma, is still spinning near Memphis this morning, and low clouds will continue to wrap into north Alabama today. But the southern half of the state will enjoy a good supply of sunshine with highs in the 80s.

For the northern counties, the sky will be mostly cloudy today with a risk of scattered showers; nothing too heavy or widespread. Temperatures stay below average; the high from Birmingham and I-20 north will be only in the low 70s. The average high for Sept. 13 is 86.

Yesterday’s high in Birmingham was only 63 degrees, shattering the old daily record low maximum for the date, 72, set in 1966. It was the second consecutive day with a new “record low high.”

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: An upper high begins to build across the Southeast, meaning brighter and warmer weather — partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights and generally dry. There will be enough moisture around for a few isolated showers over the weekend, but they will be pretty hard to find over the northern half of the state. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge holds; mostly dry, warm weather continues with only isolated showers. Highs hold in the 80s.

TROPICS: Jose is a minimal hurricane in the Atlantic well north of Puerto Rico and well east of the Bahamas. After a loop, it is expected to move north and then northeast off the U.S. Atlantic coast in coming days. While most of the medium-range guidance suggests it will remain offshore, that is not a certainty just yet; it’s too early to determine the final destination.

