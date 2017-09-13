James Spann: Warmer, brighter days ahead for Alabama

ANOTHER RECORD LOW MAXIMUM POSSIBLE: Birmingham reported 66 degrees at 3 p.m., meaning there’s a decent chance we establish a record low maximum temperature for the third day in a row. The current “record low high” for Sept. 13 is 68, set in 1959. Clouds cover the northern half of the state, and we still are seeing some patches of light rain on radar.

In contrast, the southern half of Alabama is dry and warm with temperatures in the low 80s.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: We have a pattern change coming. The circulation over the eastern U.S. (formerly known as Hurricane Irma) will weaken and lift out, and an upper ridge will develop. To the west, a cold upper trough will develop over the western U.S. Our friends in western Montana are under a winter storm watch for the first time this season.

Here in Alabama we project partly to mostly sunny, warm days and fair nights tomorrow through Sunday with only isolated showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Most communities will be dry. We rise into the low 80s tomorrow, mid 80s Friday and upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Looking good for high school games Friday night — mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 78 at kickoff into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Mercer Saturday afternoon (3 p.m. kickoff). We project a party sunny sky with only a small risk of a shower during the game. Temperatures will be near 87 at kickoff, falling into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

UAB also has an afternoon game, hosting Coastal Carolina (noon kickoff) at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The temperature will be near 83 at kickoff, rising to near 88 by the fourth quarter. Partly sunny, with just a small risk of a shower.

And Alabama hosts the Colorado State Rams at Bryant Denny Stadium Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather should be mostly fair with temperatures falling from the mid 80s at kickoff into the upper 70s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: The upper air pattern stays the same — ridge in the east, cold trough in the west. For Alabama, the week looks generally dry and warm with highs in the 80s.

JOSE STILL A HURRICANE: Jose is packing sustained winds of 75 mph, and is in the Atlantic well north of Puerto Rico and east of the Bahamas. It will turn north, then northeast over the next five days, and the official National Hurricane Center forecast keeps it well east of the United States.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

