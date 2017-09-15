Alabama Power busy helping neighbors in Georgia after massive Irma outages

Alabama Power crews went from restoring more than 70,000 customers in Alabama after Tropical Storm Irma to helping their very appreciative neighbors in Georgia.

Georgia Power at one time had nearly 1 million customers without power due to Hurricane Irma’s strong winds. As of 9 p.m. Thursday, Alabama Power’s sister company had restored power to 920,000 customers. More than 8,000 personnel are working around the clock as part of Georgia Power’s statewide restoration effort, including more than 2,300 Alabama Power crew members and support personnel.

Of the remaining approximately 75,000 customers with outages, the 95 percent of those who can receive power are expected to have it restored by Saturday night – 24 hours ahead of schedule.

Some of the Alabama Power crews have been working in Atlanta. Videographer Bruce Nix and producer Joe Allen captured their work and the appreciation of the customers restored there.

Alabama Power welcomed in Atlanta as crews assist Georgia Power with Irma restoration from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.