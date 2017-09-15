On this day in Alabama history: Luther Leonidas Hill performed first successful surgical heart repair in U.S.

September 15, 1902

Physician Luther Leonidas Hill successfully repaired the stabbed heart of 13-year-old African-American Henry Myrick in Montgomery. The 45-minute procedure was the first successful surgical repair of a wounded heart by an American physician. Regarded as an authority on injured hearts after publishing the article “Wounds of the Heart” in 1900, Hill’s procedure caused a sensation in medical journals and the media. Despite his success, heart surgery did not advance significantly in the U.S. or Europe for many decades. Hill was inducted into the Alabama Health Care Hall of Fame in 2001.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.