Try this recipe for easy and incredible whole wheat chocolate chip cookies

This favorite after-school snack can be made just a little bit healthier without sacrificing on flavor.

Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 2 dozen cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup butter (salted)

1⅔ cups organic sugar

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 10-ounce bag semisweet or dark chocolate chips (frozen)

1 cup walnut halves or pieces

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 350.

Mix butter (slightly melted) and sugar until barely incorporated. Add egg whites and vanilla and gently mix. Add frozen chocolate chips and walnuts, gently mixing by hand or with mixer on low speed.

Add rest of ingredients and mix just until blended.

Drop by spoon onto ungreased baking sheet and bake for about 7 minutes. Cool on cooling racks.

Bill and Siri Wilkinson shared this recipes from their restaurant, Gerson’s Garden, serving vegetarian dishes in Roanoke. This recipe originally appeared in Shorelines.