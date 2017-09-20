Chocolate gets first addition to color palette in 80 years

A breakthrough by a Swiss chocolate maker expands the industry’s hues beyond just dark, milk and white.

Barry Callebaut AG, the world’s largest cocoa processor, has come up with the first new natural color for chocolate since Nestle SA started making bars of white chocolate more than 80 years ago. While it has a pinkish hue and a fruity flavor, the Zurich-based company prefers to refer to it as “ruby chocolate.”

The new product may help boost sales in a struggling global chocolate market that producers hope has touched bottom. As Hershey cuts 15 percent of its staff and Nestle tries to sell its U.S. chocolate business, ruby chocolate raises the possibility that next Valentine’s Day may arrive with store shelves full of natural pink chocolate hearts.

The innovation, based on a special type of cocoa bean, comes after about a decade of development, according to Chief Executive Officer Antoine de Saint-Affrique. The chocolate, unveiled in Shanghai on Sept. 5, has a natural berry flavor that’s sour yet sweet, according to the Zurich-based company, which works behind the scenes to produce chocolate sold by all the major producers including Hershey Co. and Cadbury.

“It’s natural, it’s colorful, it’s hedonistic, there’s an indulgence aspect to it, but it keeps the authenticity of chocolate,” the CEO said in a telephone interview. “It has a nice balance that speaks a lot to millennials.”

The new product may also appeal to Chinese consumers, a nascent market for chocolate, De Saint-Affrique said. The company has tested the product in the U.K., U.S., China and Japan through independent consumer research carried out by Haystack and Ipsos.

“We had very good response in the key countries where we tested, but we’ve also had very good response in China, which for chocolate is quite unusual,” he said, adding the color is attractive in that market.

Innovations in chocolate often take years because of the complex structures and the challenge of maintaining texture and taste. Nestle SA scientists have found a way to reduce the amount of sugar in chocolate by as much as 40 percent, though it won’t be available in confectionery products until next year. Barry Callebaut also sells chocolate that withstands higher temperatures, a goal chocolate companies had sought to achieve for decades.

Ruby chocolate is the fourth natural color for chocolate, and the first new color in 80 years. (Barry Callebaut) No fruit is added to give ruby chocolate its color and flavor. It has a natural berry flavor that’s sour yet sweet, its makers say. (Barry Callebaut) Barry Callebaut is doing its best to get people to use the official term for its new product, ruby chocolate, instead of “pink chocolate.” (Barry Callebaut)

Ruby discovery

Barry Callebaut’s research department came across the possibility of ruby chocolate by chance about 13 years ago as it studied cocoa beans, and Germany’s Jacobs University in Bremen cooperated in the development.

“It could be excellent news if the taste works for consumers, as it offers a new branch of manufacturers to explore,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Duncan Fox. “If they can use less sugar to make a nice bar, then it will be an addition to the current market.”

The beans used to make ruby chocolate come from Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Brazil and the unusual color comes from the powder extracted during processing, De Saint-Affrique said. No berries or colors are added. While other companies including Cargill Inc. already produce red cocoa powder, this is the first time natural reddish chocolate is produced.

“You could try and copy the color and try to copy the flavor, but making a real chocolate, which is just made out of your normal chocolate ingredients, with that taste and with that color would be extraordinarily difficult,” De Saint-Affrique said.

The development comes at a time when a large global surplus has sent cocoa futures down more than 30 percent in the past year, resulting in a crisis in the Ivory Coast. The top grower earlier this year cut the price paid to farmers by 36 percent for the smaller of two annual crops that started in April.

“If Africa is going to extract more value from cocoa, it has to move away from being a bulk supplier of generic beans and instead focus on enhancing its specialty production,” said Edward George, head of soft commodities research at Lome, Togo-based lender Ecobank Transnational Inc. “This has much higher margins.”

Contact the reporters at [email protected] and [email protected].