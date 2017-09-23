On this day in Alabama history: Cramton Bowl hosts first football game in the South played under lights

September 23, 1927

Cloverdale High School played Pike Road High School at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery in the first football game in the South played under artificial lights. Using lamps sent in from California and dishpans as reflectors, the game attracted more than 7,000 fans. The Cramton Bowl opened in 1922 as a multi-use stadium and, over the years, has hosted minor league baseball games, Major League Baseball spring training, and college and high school football games. In 2014, the stadium became the venue for the annual Raycom Media Camellia Bowl college football game and, in 2017, the stadium hosted the first game of the college football season.

