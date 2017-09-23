Recipe: Jala Jala PB&J Wings

Peanut butter and jelly was a favorite food of mine when I was young, so when we started making jelly it just made sense to come up with a PB&J recipe. I love wings, so why not combine the two? Thus PB&J Wings were born! They bring back my childhood memories. We hope you enjoy!

PB&J Sauce:

1 tablespoon of your favorite peanut butter

8-ounce jar of Jala-Jala Mean Green or Fire Red pepper jelly

4 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

1 tablespoon of fish sauce (if available)

Mix all of the above together thoroughly until blended into a sauce.

Oven Fried Wings:

Preheat Oven to 400 degrees

3 pounds of chicken wings (about 20)

4 tablespoons of cornstarch

1- tbsp onion powder

2 teaspoons of garlic salt

½ teaspoon of black pepper

½ teaspoon of sugar

Mix all of the ingredients together in a zip-top bag and let it rest 10 minutes.

Place wings on a tin foil covered cookie sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Space out the wings so they do not touch.

Cook for 50 minutes or until the meat is no longer pink and juice runs clear. Flip the wings half way through cooking.

To Serve:

Pour sauce mixture into large bowl, add cooked chicken wings, and toss until wings are uniformly coated.

This dish is great to eat while watching a football with friends and family.

This recipe has an amazing sweet but savory flavor balance and goes great with celery.

This recipe originally appeared on the Jala Jala Foods website.