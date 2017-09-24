Dress your home for savings this fall

The official start of autumn doesn’t always line up with the drop in temperatures, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to make some changes that will reduce your energy use.

As you start breaking the sweaters and the heavier coats out of storage, be thinking about how you can “dress up” your home at the same time, with these tips from your energy experts at Alabama Power.

Wrap up that water tank

No matter what kind of system you use for heating your water, you can get the most out of your system by putting a nice “coat” on your tank. A thermal insulating blanket can be trimmed to cover the tank and the first few feet of pipe carrying the water out. Also, check the temperature setting on the system. According to the Department of Energy, cutting the dial back from 140 degrees to 120 degrees can save the average household more than $400 every year.

Patch those gaps

Pants with a hole in the knee can let in a chilly breeze. Yet many homes are open to the same effect, with gaps and air leaks. Doors and windows are the obvious places to check for drafts, but you can also feel them in ducts, vents and electrical outlets.Caulking and weatherstripping can make a big difference, as much as 10 percent less energy use every month.

Dress smart indoors

No one expects you to wear a parka in the living room to watch TV, but when the overnight lows start dropping into the 40s and 30s, sweatshirts or long pajamas will let you comfortably keep the thermostat set a little lower. A good place to start is 68 degrees, and every degree you can lower that setting can save you another 2 percent on your heating costs.

Get a clean start

You don’t just grab a sweater from storage and wear it. You’ll want to make sure it’s clean and ready for action. The same goes for your heating system. With the weather being a little more temperate, it’s an ideal time to bring in a professional to service your equipment, clean out the ducts and ensure everything is in working order. You can help by changing your air filter every month.