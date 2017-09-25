‘Big box’ initiative aims to lure Amazon to Birmingham

To get Amazon.com’s attention as it searches for a second U.S. headquarters, Birmingham is thinking outside the box. A really big box!

Giant replicas of the familiar Amazon boxes appeared today at Railroad Park and The Pizitz, with another one expected at Legion Field.

Mayor William Bell is leading a press conference at 2 p.m. today that will announce the city’s initiative to lure Amazon, which has said it wants to build a second headquarters it is calling HQ2 that will match the $5 billion investment and 50,000 jobs at its current headquarters in Seattle.

Dubbed the “BringAtoB” campaign for “Bring Amazon to Birmingham,” the city plans to respond to Amazon’s request for proposal (RFP) to compete for the project.

Bell will lead a public-private partnership to prepare the RPF before Amazon’s Oct. 19 deadline.

“Amazon needs a city which thinks like they do – big and creatively,” Bell said. “Over the last decade, our city has relentlessly invested in infrastructure and technology. In doing so we’ve built a thriving creative and economic landscape that’s primed for a company like Amazon. That’s why we are calling upon everyone to help deliver a powerful, welcoming message to Amazon.”

The initiative calls on people to use the #BringAtoB hashtag and tag @amazon in social media telling the company why the Magic City can make Amazon’s wishes come true for HQ2.

The photos will also appear on BringAtoB.com.

“Every great city across the United States is competing for consideration – bringing everything they can to the table to stand out,” Bell said. “But we have a big advantage over all those: our citizens. Their united voice will undoubtedly prove to Amazon that Birmingham is a bold bet worth making.”

For more information, visit BringAtoB.com, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.